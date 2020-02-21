PSU news by
Mario Beats Luigi In First Crowd Race Of THON 2020

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/21/20 10:35 pm

In years past, the car race has been a favorite among students at THON. THON 2020 offered something a little different when one of the first arena-wide activities to pass time was introduced.

Instead of cars, supporters in the stands passed giant canvases with everyone’s favorite video-game plumbers painted on them across the lower bowl on Friday night.

After a strong start, Mario stumbled in the latter portion of the race as students struggled to keep him afloat. Luigi had the perfect opportunity to make a late rally, but couldn’t get out of his own way. The students carrying Luigi didn’t struggle as much as Mario’s side, but they still just couldn’t move him efficiently enough.

The two seemed to cross the finish line simultaneously, but the PA announcer ruled in favor of Mario. We’re not complaining, though, only losers want to see a tie.

We’ll see if there’s a best-of-three series in the cards for this brotherly rivalry over the weekend.

Other posts by Anthony

Daya On Stage At THON 2020

Singer, songwriter, and Mt. Lebanon native Daya is on stage at THON 2020.

What Song Is Playing At THON 2020?

[Video] THON 2020 Line Dance: ‘Let’s Get Hype, Let’s Go’

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

Brotherhood’s Bond: How Two THON Children Joined The Fraternity That Supports Them

“I feel like I’ve been a brother my entire life because that’s what they made me.”

