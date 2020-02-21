Mario Beats Luigi In First Crowd Race Of THON 2020

In years past, the car race has been a favorite among students at THON. THON 2020 offered something a little different when one of the first arena-wide activities to pass time was introduced.

Instead of cars, supporters in the stands passed giant canvases with everyone’s favorite video-game plumbers painted on them across the lower bowl on Friday night.

After a strong start, Mario stumbled in the latter portion of the race as students struggled to keep him afloat. Luigi had the perfect opportunity to make a late rally, but couldn’t get out of his own way. The students carrying Luigi didn’t struggle as much as Mario’s side, but they still just couldn’t move him efficiently enough.

The two seemed to cross the finish line simultaneously, but the PA announcer ruled in favor of Mario. We’re not complaining, though, only losers want to see a tie.

We’ll see if there’s a best-of-three series in the cards for this brotherly rivalry over the weekend.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.