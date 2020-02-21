[Photo Story] Org Letters & Signs At THON 2020

Every year, members of Greek life and independent organizations alike try to stand out in the crowd at THON with letters signifying which org they are. THON 2020 is no different, as Penn Staters came out strong with their letter designs this year.

We compiled pictures of some of the letters floating around the BJC, ranging from Spongebob themed letters to LED lights straight out of 3020.

Delta Chi & Kappa Kappa Gamma

Phi Sigma Sigma & Alpha Gamma Rho

Theta Delta Chi & Alpha Delta Pi

Phi Kappa Tau

Pike & Kappa Alpha Theta

Per usual, Greek life came through with some slick light-up letters. Delta Chi definitely takes the cake here, with the triangular nano-leaf LED panels.

Lambda Chi Alpha & Alpha Xi Delta

Phi Gamma Nu

Volé

Nothing like a good ~theme~ for your THON outing. The Spongebob theme is pretty incredible, but Vole’s shimmering letters make for a great scene as well.

Delta Upsilon & Delta Gamma

These letters are BIG, but not in the sense of weight, you know what I mean? Like COLOSSAL. Although they’re having having some lighting difficulties, Delta Upsilon and Delta Gamma are making their mark on the BJC, and they’re hard to miss.

Penn State Alumni Association

Although small, the Alumni Association went with a cute and classic design for its signs.

Boulevard

Boulevard also is doing a great job standing out, with a super unique letter design right up against the railing. Very cool, guys.

Gamma Phi Beta & Acacia

Alpha Omicron Pi & Phi Kappa Psi

These l o n g strings of letters make for a nice sight in the stands.

Onward State

Not letters, but Onward State editors Jim and Mikey are looking very nice practicing the line dance on press row. Keep it up, fellas!

