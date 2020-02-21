THON 2020 Section Featured In New Penn State Go App

Penn State’s recently released Go app features a THON 2020 section that provides event-specific information and guides.

You can now click on the THON circle in the app to find more information about spectator entrances, line check, a THON merchandise page, maps and menus, FAQs, and family stories. You can also check out 46 Live’s livestream of the event and see THON-related tweets through the app.

You can also plan your weekend by looking through an event schedule, or brush up on your THON knowledge in the history section. Users can also donate to THON through Penn State Go.

Penn State released its all-in-one app at the beginning of the spring semester, providing students easy access to university-related content ranging from campus maps to Canvas updates to LionCash balance viewing.

You can download Penn State Go here.

