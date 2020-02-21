THON 2020: Your BJC Food And Merchandise Pricing Guide

We’re only a few minutes in at this year’s THON, but if you’re already hungry, you’re going to want to know what dining options you have. Luckily for you, there’s no shortage of opportunities to grab a bite or grab some apparel at the Bryce Jordan Center.

BJC Concession Stands

If you’re looking to keep it simple and grab your classic arena food, head to one of the concession stands. If you’re missing football season, get a chicken tender basket with fries for $10. You can even get boneless wings or mac & cheese for $6 each. Want a healthier option? Grab a fruit cup for $4.

Dippin’ Dots

Dippin’ Dots has you covered if you’re in need of a quick, refreshing, and sweet snack. You can grab a large cup for $7, or even a candy item for $4. Gatorade and popcorn is also going for $4 at the Dippin’ Dots stand, while you can get hydrated with a bottled water for $4.

Penn State Bakery

A new addition to the BJC as of this year, the Penn State Bakery offers plenty of savory treats to help push you through this year’s THON. Grab a Sticky Paw, a version of the Grilled Stickie shaped in the form of the Nittany Lion’s paw, for just $6. Or, if you want to be everybody’s best friend in your section, get a cookie tin of freshly baked cookies for $10.

House Of Hoagies

If you’re looking for something more than just a quick snack, the House of Hoagies is a good place to start. Grab either a ham or turkey hoagie with chips for $8.

Cinnamon Roasted

Right next to Dippin’ Dots, this stand offers pretty much exactly what you would think: cinnamon roasted almonds, cashews, and pecans. Grab some nuts and a drink, or if that doesn’t fill you up, get some cotton candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Berkey Creamery Outlet

At some point, you just gotta treat yourself with some dessert, folks. What better dessert to enjoy than some Berkey Creamery ice cream? You can grab a pint of Alumni Swirl, Peachy Paterno, and Bittersweet Mint, among several other fan-favorite flavors, for $7.

THON Merchandise Stand

Here’s your chance to let everyone know that you were in fact a part of THON 2020. The main merchandise stand offers plenty of swag that you can rock all year round, including sweatshirts, hats, and t-shirts. The cheapest t-shirt is going for $15, while the most expensive shirt is a long-sleeve for $40.

