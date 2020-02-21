THON’s Importance Shows During Pre-THON Press Conference

Before dancers stood at THON 2020, a few directors and Four Diamonds members kicked the weekend off with a press conference.

Suzanne Graney, Four Diamonds executive cirector and Charles Millard, Four Diamonds co-founder met with the media alongside Regina Duesler, THON 2020 executive director and Dan Mele, THON 2020 public relations director.

As the 47th THON embarks upon us, it marks the 46th time Millard has attended.

“It’s been exciting to see year after year, committees and thousands of students rise with the excitement of what’s going to take place,” he said. “It’s just fascinating from my point of view. I’m 92 years old next month and I just at this stage, sit back and relax and just watch it all.”

THON and Four Diamonds have seen many changes and a lot of growth but for Millard, he has been able to continuously relate back to one saying.

“When we do things for ourselves alone, and they are necessary and and obvious, but they die with us,” Millard said. “When we do something for somebody else it lives on and in a sense becomes immortal, you know. So that’s what this is all about, other people.”

The impact that THON has made according to to Graney is part of the reason that Penn State was chosen to be their fundraisers. In just 2019 THON generated the funds for 424,686 hours of music therapy. 14,162 lab experiments, and 7,081 days for a team to manage all patient needs among other things.

One of the most significant things that Four Diamonds has achieved is covering 100% of the treatment cost of patients that come to them.

“For me, it’s pretty incredible to see what is made possible because students are so dedicated to this cause,” Graney said. “So, in the time that I have been in my role and been part of Four Diamonds and part of a bond, we’ve seen an expansion of our research operations at Penn State Children’s Hospital in our College of Medicine, and the Penn State Cancer Institute.”

As this weekend kicks off, Duesler reflected on the entire year of ahead of THON and how important the year-long effort is.

“Every event is another opportunity to bring the whole community together and all those special moments that the kids are creating,” Duesler said.

