What Song Is Playing At THON 2020?

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/21/20 7:30 pm

The dancers are standing, the line dance has been taught, the BJC is filled, and THON Weekend is upon us.

As always, we will provide an official THON 2020 playlist at the end of the weekend. But in the meantime, if you’re following along at home, and want to know what we’re listening to inside the BJC, follow our Spotify playlist so you too can listen to Old Town Road every five minutes.

In the words of DR captains, “Let’s get hype, let’s goooo!”

Now that you can see every song played at THON, feel free to get in our mentions about the mix. Have mixed feelings about the Ocean of Trumpets? Not enough Harry Styles? Just the right blend of pop and country?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

