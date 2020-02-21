What Song Is Playing At THON 2020?
The dancers are standing, the line dance has been taught, the BJC is filled, and THON Weekend is upon us.
As always, we will provide an official THON 2020 playlist at the end of the weekend. But in the meantime, if you’re following along at home, and want to know what we’re listening to inside the BJC, follow our Spotify playlist so you too can listen to Old Town Road every five minutes.
In the words of DR captains, “Let’s get hype, let’s goooo!”
Now that you can see every song played at THON, feel free to get in our mentions about the mix. Have mixed feelings about the Ocean of Trumpets? Not enough Harry Styles? Just the right blend of pop and country?
