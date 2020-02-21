Your Guide To Eating Cheap At THON 2020

Let’s face it. Your meal points are already low, and THON Weekend is just beginning. Luckily, there are a few hidden gems at the BJC that are affordable. We’ve scanned every stand in the arena to find the cheapest food items possible.

Egg Rolls: $2

Location: Rolling Grill, Portal 32 and 33

At only $2 a-piece, you can afford to eat eggrolls for every meal. Warm, crunchy, and affordable.

Grilled Cheese: $3

Location: Grilled Cheese Food Stands

There is nothing better than a gooey, cheesy sandwich to satisfy the rumbling in your stomach. This one will be sure to fill you up for hours at a time.

Tomato Soup: $3

Location: Grilled Cheese Food Stands

When it approaches the late hours of the night, a heaping bowl of tomato soup will get the job done. Maybe you could even snag half of a grilled cheese from your friend.

Oh Snap! Pickles: $2

Location: Various Food Stands

These pickles are found almost anywhere on Earth for $2, so at least the BJC isn’t ripping you off here. They can serve as a quick and easy snack in between meals.

Ice Cream Minis: $4

Location: Berkey Creamery Outlet, Portal 30

Oh, the sweet, sweet taste of Peachy Paterno. Desserts can get expensive at the BJC, but $4 for Creamery ice cream is fair. The flavors offered include Vanilla, Chocolate, and Peachy Paterno.

Fruit: $1

Location: Various Food Stands

Pieces of fruit are being sold all over the BJC for just $1. Grabbing a banana, orange, and apple throughout the day will add some sustenance in between those curly fries.

Hot Dog: $4

Location: Dietz and Watson, Portal 10

Anything less than $5 for a meal is difficult to come by at the BJC. A hot dog is a hot dog, and you get what you pay for for this one.

Saving Someone’s Spot In Exchange For Curly Fries: Free

We all have that one friend who can’t possibly wake up before 10 a.m. By then, the BJC will start to fill up. Use those Smeal business skills and convince them to buy you food in exchange for saving their spot.

Finding A Freshman And Finesse Their Meal Points: Priceless

When you pay with meal points, it’s virtually free, right? Freshman have these points stocked up, so they might as well be put to use. If you secure a freshman, the obvious choice is the Chicken Basket.

Condiments: Free

Desperate is desperate. The BJC is generous enough to provide an abundant supply of ketchup, mustard, mayo, and relish all for FREE. Happy Valley Hospitality.

