Meet The Students Playing Pong On The BJC Concourse To Pass The Time At THON

Students have come up with plenty of clever ways to pass the 46 hours in Bryce Jordan Center — whether it’s playing the Entertainment committee’s games in between acts, taking walks around the concourse, and making their own fun.

Four members of THON organization FOTO took it to the concourse for a little pong matchup — a Penn State pastime missing this weekend. Paxton DeRoma and Alyssa Rodriguez challenged their two friends to a match.

“It’s just something to do to make you not think about how much your feet hurt,” DeRoma said.

They both agreed it was a good distraction and allowed them to get competitive and not focus on the long hours that await ahead.

DeRoma and Rodriguez said that they didn’t start the trend, but happened to walk up on other people who were playing pong on a table with cups that was left over from a slime-making activity earlier in the day. After they left, other students picked up right where they left off as if they were at there favorite frat. I mean, this is the IFC-Panhellenic Dance Marathon.

What have you done to pass the time? Let us know!

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

