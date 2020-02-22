Tally Sepot’s Family Presents Award In Honor, Donates $75K To Memorial Fund
Following the O’Bryans, Tally Sepot’s family also took the stage on Saturday afternoon to present an award in their daughter’s honor. Tally died in a car accident on the way back from a canning trip in Fall 2015.
“We hope this award celebrates her spirit in a community that she was proud to be a part of,” her father Joe said while joined on stage by his wife Claudia.
The Tally Sepot Memorial Award was presented to David Cruz.
In addition to announcing this year’s recipient of this year’s award, THON also announced that the Sepots had donated $75,000 to its fund.
