THON Org Letter Superlatives: The Best & Brightest

One thing is for certain this weekend, when you step into the BJC, you’ll be bombarded with a kaleidoscope of colors and letters. Checking out the variety of creative and artistic ability displayed in the form of large lettering is undoubtedly a highlight of the weekend.

Even though no one asked, we took it upon ourselves to give out some superlatives to a few stand-out organizations. From most creative to best embodiment of childhood spirit, we covered it all.

Largest Letters: Delta Upsilon and Delta Gamma

Delta Upsilon and Delta Gamma have started to make a name for themselves with the large letters they transport to the BJC year after year.

Best Lights: Pi Kappa Alpha and Kappa Alpha Theta

There’s no denying that Pi Kappa Alpha and Kappa Alpha Theta’s black and red letters are sleek. I feel cooler just looking at them. You’re lying if you tell me you don’t feel the same way.

Most Creative: Gamma Phi Beta and Acacia

The dripping of “slime” onto Gammacacia’s letters is pretty freaking cool. The green and orange really make the white letters pop too. You won’t see anything else like this design in the BJC this weekend.

Best Embodiment of Childhood Spirit: Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Xi Delta

Spongebob has been the universal symbol of childhood spirit for generations now. After all, just think about all of the memes that stem from the cartoon. That kind of creative energy has to stem from somewhere.

Most Unique Use of Letters: Tetra

Yup, that says fart. Can’t blame them for writing out what we’re all thinking.

Best Display of Artistic Ability: Phi Gamma Nu

You need to hand it to them. I mean, just look at how cool and unique each one of those letters are. They demonstrate the kind of artistic ability I can only dream of having.

Best Execution of Theme: Phi Sigma Sigma and Alpha Gamma Rho

What’s cooler than light-up Lego letters?

Brightest Lights: Delta Chi and Kappa Kappa Gamma

While these lights might be borderline blinding, you certainly can’t miss them when you take a look around the BJC.

Most Unique Take On Lettering: Eclipse

Most organizations opt for cut out letters, but Eclipse decided to make theirs look like toy block letters. Personally, I’m about it.

