THON Raffle Can Take You Anywhere In The World

By Riley Davies
2/22/20 3:30 pm

Whether you want some Jonas Brothers swag or a trip anywhere in the world, the THON 2020 raffle has you covered.

THON’s Supply Logistics committee is running a booth on the concourse of the Bryce Jordan Center near section 103, where you can purchase a ticket for just $5. The proceeds of the raffle will be donated directly to THON. The booth accepts cash and checks.

Up for grabs this year is a a Penn State football jersey signed by Joe Jonas, a trip anywhere in the world for $4,000 funded by the Alumni Association, and a Dell tablet.

The raffle winners will be announced on stage on Sunday just before the Final Four.

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

