THON Raffle Can Take You Anywhere In The World
Whether you want some Jonas Brothers swag or a trip anywhere in the world, the THON 2020 raffle has you covered.
THON’s Supply Logistics committee is running a booth on the concourse of the Bryce Jordan Center near section 103, where you can purchase a ticket for just $5. The proceeds of the raffle will be donated directly to THON. The booth accepts cash and checks.
Up for grabs this year is a a Penn State football jersey signed by Joe Jonas, a trip anywhere in the world for $4,000 funded by the Alumni Association, and a Dell tablet.
The raffle winners will be announced on stage on Sunday just before the Final Four.
