[Video] Students Share Favorite Line Dance Moves
We’ve started this journey and are holding on tight well into day two of THON 2020.
Now that you’ve had more than a few chances to learn the line dance, we thought we’d have you share some of your favorite moves from this year’s song. Take a look below at what some of the most popular moves from the dance are.
Did the student miss any iconic moves? Let us know in the comments!
