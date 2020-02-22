PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

[Video] Students Share Favorite Line Dance Moves

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/22/20 10:35 am

We’ve started this journey and are holding on tight well into day two of THON 2020.

Now that you’ve had more than a few chances to learn the line dance, we thought we’d have you share some of your favorite moves from this year’s song. Take a look below at what some of the most popular moves from the dance are.

Did the student miss any iconic moves? Let us know in the comments!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

[Photo Story] The Best Pictures From Day 1 of THON 2020

As we get set for another day on this #JourneyTogether, let’s take a look back at everything that happened on Day 1 of THON…

Mario Beats Luigi In First Crowd Race Of THON 2020

Daya On Stage At THON 2020

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Saturday

Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON

People Draw The ‘Journey Together’ THON Logo From Memory

Who could draw the “Journey Together” logo the best?

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend