THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics
After a year of waiting, Dancer Relations captains have finally taken the stage. Your THON 2020 line dance lyrics are here.
Whether you’re following along with our coverage of THON 2020 at home or are in the Bryce Jordan Center and just getting ready to do this 45 more times this weekend, let’s get hype. And let’s go.
Intro
Hands up, let’s go!
Twenty twenty, future’s bright // Start this journey, hold on tight
All together white and blue // Show the world what we can do
Same mission, new year // FTK, why we’re here
Hands up show your pride // Come on, Lions, let’s ride
Verse 1: Penn State
Franklin signs, bring the noise // Cotton Bowl, LAWN BOYZ
BRGR, Roots, Hello // Sad to see the Diner go
Old Main Tower, what’s the plan? // Did your football ticket scan?
ABP, bye bye // Miles helps the Eagles fly
CAPS endowment grows again // Look around, you have a friend
Century of endless stories // Dear Old State for the glory
JoBros Burnin’ Up downtown // Penn State sports win all around
Hardwood Lions, play it cool // Say it with me, B-BALL SCHOOL
Chorus
Penn State, from the top // Let’s get hype, let’s go
FTK don’t stop // Show us what you know
46 we unite // Be the change
Fight the fight // Future lions, dance and see
This is where you’re meant to be
Verse 2: News and Sports
Congress women take the stage // Greta fights for climate change
Firefighters lend a hand // Save Australia’s wild lands
Plastic banned in the EU, // Britain is booted too
Women’s pay is not a game, // College athletes own their name
Mamba! Mentality // Kobe leaves his legacy
Black hole pic big reveal // 50 years since Buzz and Neil
Flames go up, Notre Dame // Record-breaking marathon
Meg and Harry ditch the queen // Tiger! Back in green
*chorus*
Verse 3: Pop Culture
Throw it back with Disney Plus // Baby Yoda, love you must
Join the Storm of 51 // YouTube cancels everyone
Trebek final jeopardy // Alex Morgan sips her tea
Endgame passes Avatar // Thrones finale? Subpar!
Old Town Road, all-time bop // Colton jumps the fence, one hop
Tiktok is a hashtag mood // Taylor drops her label feud
Jedi Rise, show Rey’s past // Popeye’s puts ‘Fil-A on blast
Ok, Boomer just one sec // Can I get a vibe check? *woah*
Dance Break
(•_•)
<) )╯
/ \
\(•_•)
( (>
/ \
(•_•)
<) )>
/ \
Verse 4: THON
A 100 mil since 2010 // Hospital expands again
For The Kids, cleats are on // Call a donor, Phone-a-THON
Grab your shirts, white out rally // Dream forward, Happy Valley
Blast off to the sky // Ignite! Electrify!
Boom stomp, start the fight // Break it down with all our might
Strength, a family shows // Courage, how it glows
Honesty, in every smile // Wisdom, in every child
Plant our flag, make our mark // On this journey, we embark
