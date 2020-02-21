After a year of waiting, Dancer Relations captains have finally taken the stage. Your THON 2020 line dance lyrics are here.

Whether you’re following along with our coverage of THON 2020 at home or are in the Bryce Jordan Center and just getting ready to do this 45 more times this weekend, let’s get hype. And let’s go.

Intro

Hands up, let’s go!

Twenty twenty, future’s bright // Start this journey, hold on tight

All together white and blue // Show the world what we can do

Same mission, new year // FTK, why we’re here

Hands up show your pride // Come on, Lions, let’s ride

Verse 1: Penn State

Franklin signs, bring the noise // Cotton Bowl, LAWN BOYZ

BRGR, Roots, Hello // Sad to see the Diner go

Old Main Tower, what’s the plan? // Did your football ticket scan?

ABP, bye bye // Miles helps the Eagles fly

CAPS endowment grows again // Look around, you have a friend

Century of endless stories // Dear Old State for the glory

JoBros Burnin’ Up downtown // Penn State sports win all around

Hardwood Lions, play it cool // Say it with me, B-BALL SCHOOL

Chorus

Penn State, from the top // Let’s get hype, let’s go

FTK don’t stop // Show us what you know

46 we unite // Be the change

Fight the fight // Future lions, dance and see

This is where you’re meant to be

Verse 2: News and Sports

Congress women take the stage // Greta fights for climate change

Firefighters lend a hand // Save Australia’s wild lands

Plastic banned in the EU, // Britain is booted too

Women’s pay is not a game, // College athletes own their name

Mamba! Mentality // Kobe leaves his legacy

Black hole pic big reveal // 50 years since Buzz and Neil

Flames go up, Notre Dame // Record-breaking marathon

Meg and Harry ditch the queen // Tiger! Back in green

*chorus*

Verse 3: Pop Culture

Throw it back with Disney Plus // Baby Yoda, love you must

Join the Storm of 51 // YouTube cancels everyone

Trebek final jeopardy // Alex Morgan sips her tea

Endgame passes Avatar // Thrones finale? Subpar!

Old Town Road, all-time bop // Colton jumps the fence, one hop

Tiktok is a hashtag mood // Taylor drops her label feud

Jedi Rise, show Rey’s past // Popeye’s puts ‘Fil-A on blast

Ok, Boomer just one sec // Can I get a vibe check? *woah*

Dance Break

(•_•)

<) )╯

/ \

\(•_•)

( (>

/ \

(•_•)

<) )>

/ \

Verse 4: THON

A 100 mil since 2010 // Hospital expands again

For The Kids, cleats are on // Call a donor, Phone-a-THON

Grab your shirts, white out rally // Dream forward, Happy Valley

Blast off to the sky // Ignite! Electrify!

Boom stomp, start the fight // Break it down with all our might

Strength, a family shows // Courage, how it glows

Honesty, in every smile // Wisdom, in every child

Plant our flag, make our mark // On this journey, we embark

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

