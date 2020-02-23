ATO/ZTA Top THON 2020 Fundraisers

Every organization that participates in THON deserves recognition for its dedication and activities, but some organizations rank among the top fundraisers nearly every year — and they prefer to keep it that way.

Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority once again led all organizations by raising $291.081.06 #FTK this year. Eclipse led all special interest orgs with a total of $158,169.93, and Phi Gamma Nu led all general organizations by accumulating $114,481.77 this year.

Nittany Lion Zach Sowa and Beaver Stadium mic man Eric Gaspich led all independent dancer couples by raising $48,725.47 for THON. Here’s the full list of this year’s top fundraisers.

Independent Dancer Couples

5. Phillip White and Katie Swanson: $18,914.55

4. Jordan Pietrafitta and Rose McDaid: $18,967.65

3. Olivia Torres and Anmol Mahawar: $21,866.41

2. Anna Mansfield and Emma Farinelli: $27,448.82

1. Zach Sowa and Eric Gaspich: $48,725.47

Commonwealth Campuses

5. Scranton: $43,310.65

4. Berks: $52,024.87

3. Mont Alto: $52,619.61

2. Behrend: $59,218.70

1. Fayette: $71,063.48

General Orgs

5. PSU Crossfit: $62,800.28

4. Professional Golf Management: $65,764.87

3. Cross Country: $97,711.70

2. Phi Chi Theta: $113,817.38

1. Phi Gamma Nu: $114,481.77

Greek Orgs

5. Delta Upsilon and Delta Gamma: $151,570.27

4. Kappa Sigma and Sigma Delta Tau: $165,979.70

3. Gamma Phi Beta and Acacia: $172,335.26

2. Alpha Omicron Pi and Phi Kappa Psi: $232,532.95

1. Alpha Tau Omega and Zeta Tau Alpha: $291,081.06

Special Interest

5. Atlas: $90,042.21

4. Foto: $95,474.42

3. Ohana: $110,031.83

2. Springfield: $143,859.22

1. Eclipse: $158,169.93

Totals aside, congratulations to every organization that volunteered with THON throughout this year to raise more than $11 million For The Kids.

