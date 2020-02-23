Overheard In The Women’s Bathroom: THON Edition
Sometimes, the only way you can pass time at THON is eavesdropping on the people near you for entertainment. Wherever you go, you can hear some pretty wacky things as the delirium sets in for spectators. And there’s nowhere this is truer than in the women’s bathroom.
We took a short break from press row and spent only a few minutes in the restroom and heard more than a few funny things about how people are feeling on Day 3 of THON Weekend.
Girl 1: “How do you make a sweatshirt look normal with a fanny pack?” Girl 2: “You don’t.”
Girl doing her hair in the bathroom: “I don’t get how my hair looks exactly like a boy’s”
Girl to her friend four hours into THON: “My stomach hurts from eating the BJC food”
A girl with a water bottle *drinks sink water*
Girl who used the bathroom as a changing room: “I have to figure out a pocket situation now that I have different pants on.”
Girl talking to her friends: “She looks like she got worked.”
Girl feeling the full effects of THON: “I went back to get a sports bra and passed out.”
