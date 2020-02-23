[Video] THON 2020 Pep Rally: Men’s Gymnastics Wins Again

The THON 2020 pep rally came and went in a flash, as more than a few teams upped the ante in their performances to challenge three-time defending champion men’s gymnastics for the crown.

However, no matter how many 6’5″ linemen were jumped over or how in-sync a team’s Renegade dances were, there was no reason to try changing fate. Men’s gymnastics owns Saturday night at THON — the exact opposite of what Aaron Gordon is to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Men’s gymnastics came away with its fourth straight title by narrowly edging women’s volleyball in the finals — so closely, that celebrity judge Bo Nickal called for a second comparison of audience applause. If you missed anything from this year’s THON pep rally — whether it was your favorite team’s performance, the Nittany Lion’s 46 one-armed pushups, or Sean Clifford’s heartwarming visit to the stage — check out our video recap:

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.