[Video] THON 2020 Pep Rally: Men’s Gymnastics Wins Again

By Anthony Colucci
2/23/20 9:37 am

The THON 2020 pep rally came and went in a flash, as more than a few teams upped the ante in their performances to challenge three-time defending champion men’s gymnastics for the crown.

However, no matter how many 6’5″ linemen were jumped over or how in-sync a team’s Renegade dances were, there was no reason to try changing fate. Men’s gymnastics owns Saturday night at THON — the exact opposite of what Aaron Gordon is to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Men’s gymnastics came away with its fourth straight title by narrowly edging women’s volleyball in the finals — so closely, that celebrity judge Bo Nickal called for a second comparison of audience applause. If you missed anything from this year’s THON pep rally — whether it was your favorite team’s performance, the Nittany Lion’s 46 one-armed pushups, or Sean Clifford’s heartwarming visit to the stage — check out our video recap:

