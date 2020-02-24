Penn State Wrestling’s Brady Berge Out For Rest Of Season

Penn State wrestling head coach Cael Sanderson announced in the team’s post-match presser on Sunday that 157-pounder Brady Berge is done for the season.

Berge suffered a head injury at the U23 World Championships in October when he hit his head and appeared to be knocked out. Berge didn’t return to the mat until December and saw action in only two matches this season. In December, he picked up a win against Lehigh and then after two months off the mat, he lost in his return against Ohio State in last weekend’s BJC dual.

“Brady, I would say, is definitely done for the season,” Sanderson said after the team’s win over American University.

Sanderson noted that the team will figure out who will wrestle at 157 lbs. in the postseason. The spot will most likely belong to either junior Luke Gardner or junior Bo Pipher, who have split time there all season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jarod Kutz Jarod Kutz is a junior majoring in public relations and minoring in business. Growing up 45 minutes away in Altoona, he knew Penn State was going to be his destination after high school. You can find Jarod watching his favorite sports teams (Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or Indianapolis Colts ~ don't ask him how), eating Chipotle, or scrolling through social media. Follow @kutz53 on Twitter or shoot him an email at [email protected]

THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids After a fundraising year that included no canning and banned events outside of State College, THON 2020 culminated with the announcement that $11,696,942.38 had been raised For The Kids.