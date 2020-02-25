What To Do With Your Cardboard Cut-Out Heads After THON

At any THON, almost as common as the giant, floating Greek letters are the cardboard cutouts of dancers heads spread throughout the BJC. Many orgs support their dancers on the floor with oversized photos of their heads in the stands.

It might seem weird to an outsider, but it’s a sweet and endearing way to let dancers know that you care and that are thinking about them.

The only downside to these giant cardboard cut outs is the fact that after THON, there isn’t much to do with them. Should you throw them out? While many orgs opt to leave their letters and signs in the stands for OPP to clean up, we took a stab at offering you some suggestions of what you can do with your cut outs post-THON.

Hang It Up In Your Living Room

I think one of the most obvious solutions to this problem would be to just hang it up in your living room. Most downtown State College apartments are severely lacking in artistic wall decor. If your roommates are cool, they’ll be ecstatic to get a chance to look at your beautiful face all the more often.

But if your roommates are lame, you can always just hang it up in your bedroom instead. This way you can fall asleep every night under the watchful eye of your cardboard self.

Give It To Your Mom As A Present For Mother’s Day

As college students, we’re often balling on a budget. Even though Mother’s Day is still some months away, if you’re strapped for cash, consider gifting her the cardboard cut out.

It’s no secret that moms love their kids and heartfelt gifts. There are few better ways to embody these two things than mixing them up in one easy to deliver cardboard cut out of your head. After all, the hard work’s done for you. The cardboard cut out has already been made

Trash It

Be real with yourself: Will you ever use this cardboard cut out again?

If the answer’s probably not, just toss it in the garbage.

Kitchen Table Decor

Some people use tablecloths, others use giant cardboard cut outs of their head — to each his own.

If you’ve found yourself left with a mess on the kitchen table after a meal, consider placing your head cut out on the table. It’ll help catch any lost bits and soak up all of the leftovers. Then, once it’s served its purpose, you can just fold it up and throw it in the trash. Boom, bam, done.

Use It As A Body Double

Don’t feel like heading to class? No worries, just give one of your class friends the cardboard cut out. They can place it in your spot so that your professor knows not to mark you absent for class.

This probably would’ve come in handy for dancers headed to an early class on Monday.

