An Ode To The College Ave. Taco Bell
A great loss has befallen State College. The Taco Bell on College Ave. has suddenly closed, much to the befuddlement and sadness of the entire Penn State community.
That place was one of my go-to’s in town. For almost two years it was just down the street from the apartments I’ve lived in during that time. No matter how much changed, whether it was my living arrangements or the businesses around it, Taco Bell was always a minute away.
To deal with this pain, as one normally does, I have been driven to poetry. Please enjoy my overly dramatic mourning of a fast food franchise:
In heart of hearts and stomach of stomachs
I yearn for your Gordita Crunch.
No matter when my hunger plummets,
3 am or noon for lunch.
Do I compare thee to a golden arch?
thou art more cheap and more filling.
And thy Skittles Freeze dost cure my parched
and gritty throat, like to a farmer after tilling.
But the forces at work in this Happy Valley,
have swept thee from the floor.
A far greater robbery than long lost Cali,
long have you stood just outside my door.
I am not good at quick goodbyes,
But I hope this small ode shall suffice.
I shall miss your nacho fries
and cherish all those cheesy bites.
For thy delicious beauty shall never die
my Baja Blast, my Dorito Shell.
My box for five,
My Taco Bell.
