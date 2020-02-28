Penn State Places Italy On Restricted Travel List, Encourages Students Abroad There To Return Home

Penn State has placed Italy on its restricted list for university-affiliated travel due to precautions related to the coronavirus’ global outbreak, the university announced in a release later Friday night. The decision comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated its coronavirus travel notice for Italy to a Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) and the State Department raised its travel advisory for Italy to a Level 3 (Reconsider Travel).

As part of the new classification, Penn State Global Programs has instructed students in Italy to make travel arrangements home.

The university is working with program providers and administrators on campus to minimize this disruption to academic plans. Additionally, the Education Abroad Office will work with students on a case-by-case basis to mitigate both the academic and financial impact of this decision. The Global Safety Office will continue to monitor the evolving situation.

Faculty and staff currently in Italy are “strong encouraged” to return home as well. Any future travel to Italy will require senior administration approval — coming from the provost or university risk officer.

“The safety of all students, faculty and staff traveling internationally is Penn State’s highest priority, and the university has made these decisions with the health and well-being of student and employee travelers in mind,” the university said in the release.

Earlier Friday, Penn State announced it was suspending all university-affiliated travel to China and South Korea and canceling any short-term trips like spring break embedded courses to Italy and Japan. As the situation continues to develop, the university will post updates and additional resources on its site dedicated to the coronavirus, which can be accessed here.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.