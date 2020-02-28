Vigil Planned For College Ave. Taco Bell

In a world where more than 4 thousand people rally behind storming Area 51 and that’s now home to one fewer Taco Bell, nearly 200 Penn Staters are planning to celebrate the College Ave. location’s nine years of dutiful service to broke, drunk students.

A vigil for the State College Taco Bell that closed earlier this week is planned for 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 on the grounds that the beloved joint once stood.

At the time of writing more than 170 people had RSVPed as going to the Facebook event, while close to 400 had said they were interested.

“Join us as we spice things up outside of our beloved downtown food establishment,” the event page, created by student Prajesh Patel, said. “Being one of the best spots to spend a late night out, Taco Bell can never be replaced. If you share the same feelings come out and help your Happy Valley community.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.