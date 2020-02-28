PSU news by
Vigil Planned For College Ave. Taco Bell

Matt DiSanto | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/28/20 4:05 am

In a world where more than 4 thousand people rally behind storming Area 51 and that’s now home to one fewer Taco Bell, nearly 200 Penn Staters are planning to celebrate the College Ave. location’s nine years of dutiful service to broke, drunk students.

A vigil for the State College Taco Bell that closed earlier this week is planned for 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 on the grounds that the beloved joint once stood.

At the time of writing more than 170 people had RSVPed as going to the Facebook event, while close to 400 had said they were interested.

“Join us as we spice things up outside of our beloved downtown food establishment,” the event page, created by student Prajesh Patel, said. “Being one of the best spots to spend a late night out, Taco Bell can never be replaced. If you share the same feelings come out and help your Happy Valley community.”

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

