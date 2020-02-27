‘Irish’ Drinks For Your State Patty’s Weekend

If you don’t hear “I’m Shipping Up To Boston” at least ten times this weekend, you’re doing it wrong.

State Patty’s, or the weekend between THON and spring break, is inarguably one of the greatest weekends of the year. Students flock the streets, apartments, and houses of downtown State College for the daylong of daylongs. Whether you’re actually Irish or are just wearing a white–and-green Lion Paw shirt, there’s one commonality of the holiday that most college students can get behind and that’s drinking.

In honor of the holiday, we’ve put together a list of “Irish” beverages that would be perfect additions to any pre-game or daylong festivity.

Irish Car Bomb

Ingredients:

1/2 pint of Guinness

3/4 ounce Irish cream liqueur

3/4 ounce Irish whiskey

How To Make It:

Gather the ingredients.

Pour the Irish cream into a shot glass, then top it off with Irish Whiskey (Jameson is preferred).

In a tall pint glass, pour the Guinness and allow the foam to settle.

When you’re ready to drink, drop the shot glass into the Guinness and drink as fast as you can.

Shamrock Sour Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. lime juice

1/2 tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 cup simple syrup

2 oz. Irish whiskey

1 tiny drop of green food coloring

Optional: lime wedges for garnish

How To Make It:

Combine ingredients in a shaker.

Shake well and strain over ice.

Garnish with a lime wedge.

Irish Mudslide With Jameson

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Jameson

1.5 oz. Bailey’s

1.5 oz. Kahlua

3 ox. half and half, milk, or other non-dairy creamer

1 cup ice

Whipped cream

Chocolate sauce

Optional: green food coloring

How To Make It:

Add all ingredients to a blender bowl.

Blend until combined and smooth.

Pour into a cup and top with whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

St. Patrick’s Punch

Ingredients:

2 quarts lime sherbert

2 bottles champagne

2 liters ginger ale

1/2 can pineapple juice

Optional: lemon and lime slices for garnish

How To Make It:

Add lime sherbert to a large punch bowl.

Pour the champagne on top of the sherbert.

Slowly add the ginger ale and pineapple juice to the mixture.

Stir to make the sherbert foamy and combine the ingredients.

Garnish.

Have fun and party hard this weekend, Staters, but remember to drink responsibly.

