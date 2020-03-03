Staff Predictions: Movin’ On 2020 Lineup

Movin’ On is set to announce this year’s performers at the annual end-of-year music festival on Wednesday. Before the lineup is revealed, our staff decided to take a crack at predicting who will take their talents to Happy Valley later this spring.

While some of us have bigger dreams of stars like Lil Nas X and Lil Uzi Vert, others think lesser-known, but equally-good acts will take place at Movin’ On. Here’s the full list of our picks:

Mira DiBattiste: Lil Nas X

I’d honestly love to see Lil Nas X at Movin’ On 2020. I know most of us are sick of hearing “Old Town Road,” but Lil Nas really has a great stage presence — and he even performed for kids at an elementary school! Because of that, it’s definitely not a far stretch to assume he’d be down for performing for college students.

Also, don’t even act like you wouldn’t sing every word of “Old Town Road” if you watched Lil Nas X perform it live. What a banger.

Owen Abbey: Flo Rida

Man, Flo Rida would be an absolute blast to have come to Penn State for Movin’ On. Almost everyone knows a Flo Rida song. Whether it’s “Whistle,” “Wild Ones,” or “Right Round,” a lot of his songs are all-time bops. He was on the list of potential gets anyway, so it’s a realistic proposition, too.

No offense to Mr. Rida, but he’s not the star he once was back in 2012. However, he’s just the right blast from the past that Penn State needs to rock out later this spring.

Sam Brungo: Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Movin’ On has brought some big headliners in the past, and it’s also brought some interesting ones that may have been harder to guess. Fitz and the Tantrums, Judah and the Lion, and Grouplove are all internationally known alternative bands that have performed at Movin’ On, and I think this year will have a similar group.

I’m predicting Rainbow Kitten Surprise — an up-and-coming alternative group that puts on an unbelievable show and knows how to work a crowd. I think that RKS fits perfectly in the category with Grouplove and Judah and the Lion, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see them at the top of the list on Thursday.

Anthony Fiset: Cinnamane

After getting repeatedly robbed in Movin’ On’s Battle of the Bands and falling short of opening for the music festival’s headliner as a student, Cinnamane shall return to take his rightful place in the spotlight. As one of the best student artists Penn State has ever seen, Cinnamane will give the people exactly what they want: mellow beats and straight BARS.

Personally, I just want to see the headliner be anyone other than an alt-rock band, so please just let Cinnamane wrap a bow around my college career with a lit Movin’ On set.

Mikey Mandarino: Lil Uzi Vert

I wanted Lil Uzi Vert to show up at Movin’ On last year, but my wishes fell on deaf ears. He’s a huge name in the rap industry who might be tough to book, but Uzi would bring a phenomenal show to Happy Valley if Movin’ On could get him.

Honestly, I’d be down for a set that’s just Uzi running through his new album. But if Eternal Atake doesn’t drop in time for his performance at Movin’ On (Side note: Eternal Atake better be out in two weeks), Lil Uzi Vert can perform some of his classics like “Do What I Want,” “Ps & Qs,” “The Way Life Goes,” “How To Talk,” and “Ronda (Winners).” Reminder: The soundtrack of Penn State football’s glory days of 2016 and 2017 was Uzi’s music, so we’ve also got a connection on that level to work with here!

