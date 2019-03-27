Staff Predictions: Movin’ On Lineup

Movin’ On will announce its lineup Saturday at the organization’s annual “Battle of the Bands” festival. In the meantime, our staff predicted who we think will come — or who we want to come — to Movin’ On 2019.

Derek Bannister: John Mayer

Maybe this isn’t so much a prediction as a plea. Still, John Mayer might not be totally out of the question. After all, he is on tour and doesn’t have any shows the weekend of Movin’ On. Plus, he’s not-so incredibly popular that landing him is an impossibility, and we know he enjoys a nice rural adventure based on the time he spends in Montana. Just imagine the greatest guitarist of his generation tearing it up on stage as his mellow melodies and various hits serenade Happy Valley. I can’t think of a better fit to headline Movin’ On, and yes, I am completely biased.

Jim Davidson: Chris Stapleton

What better way to welcome summer heat and celebrate the next chapter than belting out “Tennessee Whiskey” arm-in-arm with your closest friends while Chris’s guitar provides enough power to keep the lights on in Centre County for the next four months? The bearded, well-hatted man from Kentucky would hands-down be one of the most talented musicians to ever perform at University Park. Plus, he can do it all, switching from crowd favorites like “Broken Halos” to nostalgic ballads like “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight” to the bluesy “I Was Wrong.” Country is the sound of summer. Chris is bringing it back, and Movin’ On has a chance to bring him, and one of the coolest acts in music right now, to Penn State.

Elissa Hill: Bastille

To Movin’ On’s credit, the organization is consistently able to bring some big-name national acts. Like Walk The Moon, Bastille is pretty universally-enjoyed and seems like a good fit for the festival with tracks like “Happier” and “Pompeii.” Bastille isn’t quite *too* big to come to Penn State, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the band is tapped to perform at the IM fields next month.

Michael Tauriello: Meghan Trainor

Clean Bandit performed at Movin’ On 2017 after hit song “Rather Be” was released in 2014. Although it disappeared from the top charts shortly afterward, the song’s popularity had already cemented it in peoples’ minds. Meghan Trainor brings not only the tradition of appealing to a broad range of students, but she also released hit song “NO” in 2016 and has since become slightly less popular.

Mikey Mandarino: Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert would be an excellent choice as the headliner of Movin’ On 2019. The Philadelphia-based rapper is currently being urged to release his new album, Eternal Atake, by his record label, so he could debut some of those tracks at Penn State. If he wants to keep that new music to himself, however, Lil Uzi Vert has a host of older music to choose from, including “Ps & Qs,” “444+222,” “Loaded,” and “Sauce It Up.” Uzi was a big hit in the Penn State football locker room during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and bringing his music back to Happy Valley would be a nice reminder of the good times.

Ryan Haines: Portugal. The Man

Portugal. The Man was one of the bands listed on the survey Movin’ On puts out in the fall, the band is easily recognizable for fans of both indie and pop music thanks to the success of “Feel It Still.” The band brings similar energy as Walk The Moon, which would make for a great concert experience. Portugal. The Man has a music style that’s been featured at every Movin’ On since I was a freshman (Judah and the Lion is also similar), so it seems logical to continue that trend.

Corrin Smucker: The Jonas Brothers

Why wouldn’t the Jonas Brothers want to debut a new single or album at Movin’ On? The band, especially Joe, has an obvious connection to Penn State, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they showed up in Happy Valley in the midst of the comeback of the century.

