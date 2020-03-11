‘Most Penn State Basketball Thing Ever’: Fans React To March Madness Closure

It was just too good to be true, wasn’t it?

With Penn State on the verge of making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, the coronavirus played spoiler worse than any bracket-busting 12-seed. On Wednesday, shortly after Penn State announced classes would take place remotely for at least the next three weeks, the NCAA announced it was going to hold all upcoming championship events without fans present, ending many fans’ hopes of seeing their team play in person in March for the first time since Joe Paterno was the head football coach.

Understandably, many fans were pretty upset over the NCAA’s decision. However, like any true Penn State basketball fan, there was somewhat of an understanding over how inevitable this latest h moment truly was.

This saves me from:

– Possible exposure to the Coronavirus.

– Paying a massive amount of money to watch Penn State basketball inevitably disappoint me. https://t.co/QStrpUvRpN — J.Elie (@J_Elie_) March 11, 2020

Being a Penn State basketball fan has to be a little like being George Costanza. https://t.co/4r9NCJZrYj — Sean H (@seanR0617) March 11, 2020

Cancelling the NCAA tournament the one year PSU is going to actually make it would be the most Penn State basketball thing ever…. https://t.co/6gpmHENQGF — John DeRosier (@JohnRDeRosier) March 11, 2020

The most Penn State basketball thing ever…? Ugh https://t.co/bhhCRfK8qi — Adam (@TheAdamRB) March 11, 2020

The most Penn State basketball thing is to make the NCAA tournament in a year where no one can attend. — #ClimbWithBus (@The_Bestlake) March 11, 2020

Is this the trade-off for #PennState now being a basketball school? https://t.co/98yAvqjkSv — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) March 11, 2020

If Penn State basketball makes the NCAA Tournament and no one is there to see it, did it ever really happen? — Clay Sauertieg (@ByCSauertieg) March 11, 2020

I guess Penn State basketball will be climbing without us. https://t.co/G3m5twCPjG — Cory V Lestochi (@Cory_Lestochi) March 11, 2020

However, even with the disappointment, you can still choose to be a a glass half-full kind of guy.

advantage penn state! we've got years of experience playing basketball in front of no one https://t.co/SdNb7QYERo — evan romano (@EvanRomano) March 11, 2020

The NCAA has announced that the Men's basketball tournament will be played with very few fans in attendance. Which is good for Penn State because they've been playing in that atmosphere for years at the Jordan Center. — James Tierney (@James_Tierney) March 11, 2020

Calling it now, Penn State basketball to win it all. We’ve been playing in empty arenas for YEARS. National Championship HERE WE COME #MarchMadness https://t.co/a52TlSbZKp — Caitlin Gailey (@Cait_in_the_hat) March 11, 2020

Hear me out…no fans in the seats is actually a home court advantage for our Nittany Lions. https://t.co/jXcETjAIHG — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) March 11, 2020

Could someone make a joke about how Penn State basketball is used to playing in empty arenas? Because I haven't seen that one in like seven seconds. — Mark P. (@map408psu) March 11, 2020

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

