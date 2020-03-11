‘Most Penn State Basketball Thing Ever’: Fans React To March Madness Closure
It was just too good to be true, wasn’t it?
With Penn State on the verge of making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, the coronavirus played spoiler worse than any bracket-busting 12-seed. On Wednesday, shortly after Penn State announced classes would take place remotely for at least the next three weeks, the NCAA announced it was going to hold all upcoming championship events without fans present, ending many fans’ hopes of seeing their team play in person in March for the first time since Joe Paterno was the head football coach.
Understandably, many fans were pretty upset over the NCAA’s decision. However, like any true Penn State basketball fan, there was somewhat of an understanding over how inevitable this latest h moment truly was.
However, even with the disappointment, you can still choose to be a a glass half-full kind of guy.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through April 3 Due To Coronavirus
Penn State is the latest university to cancel in-person classes for the time being due to the coronavirus.
Everything You Need To Know About Penn State’s Virtual Period
The university has released extensive information regarding housing closures, online class protocol, and campus events.
Send this to a friend
Comments