PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

‘Most Penn State Basketball Thing Ever’: Fans React To March Madness Closure

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/11/20 5:01 pm

It was just too good to be true, wasn’t it?

With Penn State on the verge of making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011, the coronavirus played spoiler worse than any bracket-busting 12-seed. On Wednesday, shortly after Penn State announced classes would take place remotely for at least the next three weeks, the NCAA announced it was going to hold all upcoming championship events without fans present, ending many fans’ hopes of seeing their team play in person in March for the first time since Joe Paterno was the head football coach.

Understandably, many fans were pretty upset over the NCAA’s decision. However, like any true Penn State basketball fan, there was somewhat of an understanding over how inevitable this latest h moment truly was.

However, even with the disappointment, you can still choose to be a a glass half-full kind of guy.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Wrestling Receives Five Top-Five Seeds At NCAA Championships

Even with a disappointing finish at the Big Ten Championships, Penn State wrestling still managed to qualify seven wrestlers for the NCAA Championships and holds on to an outside shot at challenging heavily favored Iowa for the team title.

Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through April 3 Due To Coronavirus

Penn State Wrestling Crowns Two Big Ten Champions, Places Fourth

Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through April 3 Due To Coronavirus

Penn State is the latest university to cancel in-person classes for the time being due to the coronavirus.

Everything You Need To Know About Penn State’s Virtual Period

The university has released extensive information regarding housing closures, online class protocol, and campus events.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend