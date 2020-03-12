PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Cancels 2020 Blue-White Game

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
3/12/20 7:05 pm

After Penn State football suspended activities, the NCAA canceled all postseason play, and the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sports, the 2020 Blue-White Game has also been officially canceled out of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Athletics announced Thursday evening.

Penn State was originally supposed to play its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. The Nittany Lions are the latest team to cancel their spring game, following Michigan and Ohio State, which do so yesterday.

“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution. We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount.”

When the football team announced it was suspended all activities earlier Thursday, no decision was made regarding Blue-White. As more news poured in, including the unprecedented announcements made by the NCAA and Big Ten, it was only a matter of time before this blow.

177 days until Kent State (hopefully).

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through April 3 Due To Coronavirus

Penn State is the latest university to cancel in-person classes for the time being due to the coronavirus.

Big Ten Cancels All Sports For Remainder Of Year Due To Coronavirus

And now, sports are done for the rest of the school year at Penn State and across the Big Ten.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend