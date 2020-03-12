Penn State Cancels 2020 Blue-White Game

After Penn State football suspended activities, the NCAA canceled all postseason play, and the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sports, the 2020 Blue-White Game has also been officially canceled out of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Athletics announced Thursday evening.

Penn State was originally supposed to play its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. The Nittany Lions are the latest team to cancel their spring game, following Michigan and Ohio State, which do so yesterday.

“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution. We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount.”

When the football team announced it was suspended all activities earlier Thursday, no decision was made regarding Blue-White. As more news poured in, including the unprecedented announcements made by the NCAA and Big Ten, it was only a matter of time before this blow.

177 days until Kent State (hopefully).

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

