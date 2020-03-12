Penn State Cancels 2020 Blue-White Game
After Penn State football suspended activities, the NCAA canceled all postseason play, and the Big Ten canceled all remaining winter and spring sports, the 2020 Blue-White Game has also been officially canceled out of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Athletics announced Thursday evening.
Penn State was originally supposed to play its annual spring game on Saturday, April 18. The Nittany Lions are the latest team to cancel their spring game, following Michigan and Ohio State, which do so yesterday.
“As heartbreaking as this is for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, it is clear that the decision to suspend competition and focus on this worldwide health crisis is the only responsible action,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented situation and is very difficult to navigate and requires us to move forward with an abundance of caution. We are fully supportive and in agreement with the decisions today by the Big Ten and NCAA as the health and welfare of our student-athletes, staff and community is paramount.”
When the football team announced it was suspended all activities earlier Thursday, no decision was made regarding Blue-White. As more news poured in, including the unprecedented announcements made by the NCAA and Big Ten, it was only a matter of time before this blow.
177 days until Kent State (hopefully).
