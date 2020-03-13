UHS Limiting Services To Scheduled Appointments Starting March 16
Penn State University Health Services (UHS) will begin limiting its services to patients with scheduled appointments beginning March 16, the university announced Thursday evening.
The new policy runs concurrently with Penn State’s remote period, which, at this time, will stretch from March 16 through April 3.
UHS also introduced a new set of measures to treat patients with upper respiratory infections and flu-like illnesses in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Patients with these symptoms must call the UHS advice nurse at (814)-863-4463 and meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing to receive a scheduled appointment.
UHS will remain open for international students remaining on campus, as well as those who return to campus due to certain specific circumstances. However, out of precaution, only those with scheduled appointments will be seen.
Other individuals with medical concerns are encouraged to call UHS’ appointment line at (814)-863-0774 or visit myUHS to schedule an appointment. Walk-in patients won’t be seen throughout this period.
During Penn State’s remote period, students are strongly discouraged from returning to campus or State College. On-campus residences and dining halls will remain closed, and all Big Ten winter and spring sports, as well as NCAA Championships, are canceled.
For additional information on Penn State’s response to the coronavirus, students are encouraged to visit the university’s dedicated website and read up on Pennsylvania the Centers for Disease Control’s health guidelines.
