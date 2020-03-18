Penn State To Offer Prorated Student Parking Permit Reimbursements

As Penn State adjusts to a virtual half-semester, plenty of measures are place to accommodate a student-less campus, including prorated reimbursements on student parking permits, Transportation Services announced in an email to permit holders Wednesday.

The announcement comes hours after the university officially moved all classes online for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the university announced it’d offer prorated reimbursements for housing and meal plans. Like with the housing and meal plan refund, no information is available yet on how much will be reimbursed for parking, how the funds will be delivered, or when they will be available. When plans are finalized, permit holders will receive that information via email.

However, for the time being, Transportation Services advises permit holders to hold onto their permits. The email also specified that the reimbursement would only be available to students who are no longer using their permits — which should cover everyone who drove home for spring break.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

