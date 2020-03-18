Penn State To Offer Prorated Student Parking Permit Reimbursements
As Penn State adjusts to a virtual half-semester, plenty of measures are place to accommodate a student-less campus, including prorated reimbursements on student parking permits, Transportation Services announced in an email to permit holders Wednesday.
The announcement comes hours after the university officially moved all classes online for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, the university announced it’d offer prorated reimbursements for housing and meal plans. Like with the housing and meal plan refund, no information is available yet on how much will be reimbursed for parking, how the funds will be delivered, or when they will be available. When plans are finalized, permit holders will receive that information via email.
However, for the time being, Transportation Services advises permit holders to hold onto their permits. The email also specified that the reimbursement would only be available to students who are no longer using their permits — which should cover everyone who drove home for spring break.
