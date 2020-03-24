Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed On Penn State’s Campus
A case of the coronavirus has been confirmed on Penn State’s campus, the university announced in an alert sent to students on Tuesday afternoon.
No information was immediately available about the patient or who they may’ve been in contact with, but President Eric Barron is about to address the student body during a virtual town hall beginning at 3 p.m. Last week, the university confirmed two students who hadn’t returned to campus had tested positive for the coronavirus.
This is the first known case of the coronavirus on campus after it first reached Centre County last Friday. There are now at least seven cases within the county, as well as more than 850 in Pennsylvania.
