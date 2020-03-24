Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed On Penn State’s Campus

A case of the coronavirus has been confirmed on Penn State’s campus, the university announced in an alert sent to students on Tuesday afternoon.

No information was immediately available about the patient or who they may’ve been in contact with, but President Eric Barron is about to address the student body during a virtual town hall beginning at 3 p.m. Last week, the university confirmed two students who hadn’t returned to campus had tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the first known case of the coronavirus on campus after it first reached Centre County last Friday. There are now at least seven cases within the county, as well as more than 850 in Pennsylvania.

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

