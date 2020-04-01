Justin Bieber Postpones Tour, Including Bryce Jordan Center Concert

Justin Bieber has postponed his comeback tour due to the coronavirus pandemic and the continuously growing uncertainty regarding public health, the singer announced Wednesday.

He was set to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on August 6 for what would’ve been the first time in his career.

In a statement, officials said anyone who had bought tickets was encouraged to hold onto them because they would be honored whenever the shows are rescheduled. For the time being, online ticket sales have halted.

In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, @justinbieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour.

— Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) April 1, 2020

The original plan for what’s being billed as the Changes tour featured Kehlani and Jaden Smith opening for Bieber.

We’ll keep this story as more information becomes available.

