Justin Bieber Postpones Tour, Including Bryce Jordan Center Concert

Staff | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/1/20 10:54 am

Justin Bieber has postponed his comeback tour due to the coronavirus pandemic and the continuously growing uncertainty regarding public health, the singer announced Wednesday.

He was set to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on August 6 for what would’ve been the first time in his career.

In a statement, officials said anyone who had bought tickets was encouraged to hold onto them because they would be honored whenever the shows are rescheduled. For the time being, online ticket sales have halted.

The original plan for what’s being billed as the Changes tour featured Kehlani and Jaden Smith opening for Bieber.

We’ll keep this story as more information becomes available.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

