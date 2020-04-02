Penn State Wrestling Among Most Vocal Opponents To NCAA Decision Against Extra Year Of Eligibility

Penn State wrestling is known for a few things: scoring lots of points, winning trophies, playing dodgeball during practice, and rarely saying anything controversial or too opinionated. Those first three pillars are fairly consistent from year to year, but when the Nittany Lions do sway from that fourth one, you know it must be about something for which they have very strong feelings.

The NCAA announced it would grant additional years of eligibility spring sport athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday — much to the chagrin of those involved in winter sports, which didn’t receive the same relief. Few have been more adamant in their opposition to this decision than the normally reserved members of Penn State wrestling’s team.

Roman Bravo-Young, who had been contending for a NCAA title at 133 lbs. before this year’s tournament was canceled, immediately tweeted out his disapproval on Monday night, calling this past season a “free year of labor.”

What a joke. We just gave a free year of labor to the NCAA. https://t.co/cA4M1kEDqC — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) March 30, 2020

Bravo-Young’s teammates Aaron Brooks and Shakur Rasheed, one a true freshman and the other a sixth-year senior, shared similar messages in the coming days with long, passionate Instagram posts.

All three shared the link to a petition with more than 3,200 signatures at the time of writing, requesting winter sport athletes be given their semester back in order to have another chance at a title and comparing the times to World War II when college sports were also suspended and athletes were later welcomed back.

In addition to the wrestlers’ efforts to rally a change, head coach Cael Sanderson broke a Twitter silence that had lasted more than 18 months to share his own disapproval. Sanderson directed the NCAA to do “the right thing” and then even got into exchanges with followers in his mentions — at one point, calling one a dummy (That tweet has since been deleted).

His argument seemed to focus on instituting a blanket waiver across sports and giving each school both the responsibility and flexibility to make it work.

Winter sport student-athletes who lost the opportunity to compete at the NCAA championships need to be given the option of another year of eligibility. Although complicated, details can be worked out and it's the right thing to do in the long run. — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 1, 2020

They have the rest of their lives to move on with life :) and 4 years of eligibility. Sports are not the most important thing in life but that goes both ways and it shouldn't be that big of a deal to just give the kids another opportunity if they want it — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 1, 2020

You're right that financial issues are main concern especially with uncertainty of Fall sports right now. Get fans, alumni, whoever wants to help, putting together money for a few scholarships for their school one time is doable — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 1, 2020

Valid point but speaking for the sport of wrestling, the NCAA tournament is the crown jewel and main goal for teams and individuals — Cael Sanderson (@caelsanderson) April 1, 2020

To no one’s surprised, once Sanderson remembered Clash of Clans isn’t the only app on his phone and opened Twitter for the first time since David Taylor’s World title, the college wrestling world took notice and sat in awe, as it was Ames, Iowa in the early 2000s.

Do Y’all Know How Bad You Have To Fuck Up For Cael Sanderson To Tweet About It. https://t.co/5qAqnfE5jZ — Dylan Palacio (@greentoepalacio) April 1, 2020

Cael Sanderson needs to stay on Twitter. This is the content I like to see — Luke Condy (@ValuableSpoon9) April 1, 2020

.@caelsanderson vs Mark Emmert, winner gets to pick what happens https://t.co/TRGE8IdBme — psuguy1995 (@PSUguy1995) April 1, 2020

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

