Penn State Admissions Extends Decision Date To June 1

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
4/3/20 1:54 pm

Prospective Penn State students can opt to extend their decision dates from May 1 to June 1 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Friday afternoon.

Students will now have until the first day of June to decide if they’d like to accept their offers to Penn State. You’ll need to formally request an extension, though, which can be done by logging into your MyPennState account and clicking “Request to Extend Offer Date” sometime before May 1.

According to Penn State, the extension “will provide an extra month for you and your student to accept the offer of admission and become part of the Penn State family.”

The university will “remain flexible and continue accepting student application materials” until the deadline. However, applicants are encouraged to submit their documents as soon as possible to keep the process running smoothly.

World Campus applicants are not affected by this extension. Instead, they should contact their admissions office by sending an email or by telephone (1-814-863-5386) to receive up-to-date information on World Campus’ admissions process.

Back in March, Penn State suspended all activities relating to Admitted Student Programs, Prospective Student events, and campus visitation through May 15. However, applicants are encouraged to contact the Lion Ambassadors to receive personalized Zoom sessions chock-full of the information they’d normally receive on a campus tour.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

