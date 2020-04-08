PSU news by
Emma Andreasen Named Movin’ On 2021 Executive Director

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
4/8/20 1:51 pm

Although this year’s Movin’ On festival won’t go on as planned, the organization already has its sights set on 2021. To begin gearing up for its next festival, Movin’ On named junior Emma Andreasen its next executive director.

Andreasen first got involved with Movin’ On as a sophomore and served as a band representative with the organizations’ promotions team. She later served as Movin’ On 2020’s director of events in her junior year.

“I’m so excited,” Andreasen said in a release. “I’m just over the moon about it.”

As executive director, Andreasen will oversee all aspects of Movin’ On including festival operations, advising the executive board, and bringing in acts from across the country.

Andreasen also said she looks forward to curating a diverse festival lineup that excites the Penn State community. She noted the positive reactions to 2020’s lineup and hopes to exceed expectations once again next spring.

Movin’ On 2020 would have featured Lil Yachty, Two Friends, Sasha Sloan, and headliner Foster The People. The event was originally slated for May 1 at the IM Fields but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Congratulations, Emma!

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager.

