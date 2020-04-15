Penn State Ice Cream-Making Course Appears As Jeopardy! Clue
Penn State’s own Kylie Weaver may not have made the semifinals of this year’s Jeopardy! College Championship, but there was still plenty of blue and white pride when the episode aired on Wednesday night.
Penn State was the answer to a $400 clue in the category “Unique College Courses.” The clue referred to the Berkey Creamery’s famous ice-cream-making course that the founders of Ben and Jerry’s are known to have completed. Yale’s Nathaniel Miller, who went off for more than $24,000 in last week’s quarterfinals, answered it correctly.
Penn State and Alex Trebek go way back. A review of Jeopardy! archives shows the show has directly asked about Penn State 23 times, Joe Paterno 16 times, the Nittany Lions 13 times, and Beaver Stadium twice. Penn State last appeared on the long-running show last January in a question about Nittany Valley.
A 2005 clue about Paterno also gave us this:
