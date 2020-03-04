What Are Penn Staters Grubhub-ing?

Grubhub is to college students as IPAs are to dads — the two just go together. But have you ever wondered where your fellow students Grubhub from the most? Or what meal of the day is most commonly ordered?

We reached out to Grubhub’s corporate communications team for answers to the questions that have been stirring at the top of our minds, and likely yours as well. In order to find data on Penn Staters’ delivery choices, Grubhub compared data from the past year and cross-compared them by date. Here’s what its team found (Editor’s note: We’ll need to revisit this once Taco Bell’s free delivery promotion is over):

Top Ordered Meal: Breakfast

It’s the most important meal of the day, folks, and don’t you all know it.

As it turns out, students can’t get enough of those breakfast carbs. The top three most commonly ordered items on Grubhub are:

Bagel and Cream Cheese

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Buttermilk Pancakes

Most Popular Ordering Time: Dinner

While breakfast foods might have been the most commonly ordered items, dinner time was when students hopped on the app most often. The majority of Grubhub’s orders are made during the later half of the day, just in time for dinner.

When you think about all of Grubhub’s dinner options, from wings to Mexican to Chinese, it makes sense. Dinner rocks.

Top 3 Restaurants With The Most Orders:

Out of all of the data supplied to us by Grubhub, the top three restaurants in State College were probably the most surprising. Clearly, none of these shops have much in common, besides the fact that they’re all insanely delicious (in their own rite).

To find this data, Grubhub looked at order trends, re-order rates and reviews across restaurants in the area. In the end, this is what they found.

D.P. Dough — The top-ranked menu item for D.P. Dough was the “Roni Zoni.”

— The top-ranked menu item for D.P. Dough was the “Roni Zoni.” Bagel Crust — The “Walk of Shame” and “Hangover” breakfast sammys took the cake for the most popular menu items.

— The “Walk of Shame” and “Hangover” breakfast sammys took the cake for the most popular menu items. Little Szechaun — The two top-ranked menu items were pork egg rolls and crab rangoons.

Top 3 Most Popular Pizza Shops:

Last week, some of our staffers weighed in with their opinions on which pizza shops reign supreme. This week, Grubhub told us which shops are actually most popular, and hence, reign supreme.

While Monte Carlo’s and Gumby’s placements on the list aren’t too surprising, Pete’s Famous Pizza placement does come as a bit of a surprise. Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve never heard of Pete’s Famous Pizza before today. Alas, however, it’s apparently a very popping joint. One might even say famous.

Monte Carlo’s Pizza & Wings

Gumby’s

Canyon Pizza

Just as with the category above, Grubhub looked at order trends, re-order rates, and reviews across restaurants around Penn State to find the top pizza shops in our area.

Most Poplar Finals Week Foods

Brain food is a must for finals week. If you’re supposed to power through countless exams, projects, and essays as the semester rounds out, you might as well be well-fed.

Grubhub looked at order trends during Penn State’s fall finals week (December 16-20, 2019), and compared it to the rest of the semester to find foods that rose the most in popularity.

Chicken Noodle Soup — 232% more popular than usual

— 232% more popular than usual Green Salad — 156% more popular than usual

— 156% more popular than usual Chicken Salad — 112% more popular than usual

Apparently, stress eating doesn’t have to mean unhealthy eating. Students loaded up on healthy foods, like soups and salads, to help them get through hell finals week.

