Penn State Hockey’s Chase Berger Re-Signs With AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Penn State hockey legend Chase Berger re-signed with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Berger will stick around in northeastern Pennsylvania and play with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ minor-league affiliate during the 2020-21 season.

The Penguins have inked forward Chase Berger to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season: https://t.co/SXTDNxedJy pic.twitter.com/uulyYpVRUG — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) April 22, 2020

Berger got his pro career started with the organization after a dazzling four-year term in Hockey Valley. He scored 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 53 appearances for the Baby Pens during the 2019-20 season, his first full campaign with the team.

The center from St. Louis initially signed an amateur tryout agreement with the team following the end of his collegiate career. He scored a goal and an assist in six AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after wrapping up his college career in 2018-19.

Penn State’s captain during the 2018-19 senior never missed a game at the collegiate level. Berger’s well-balanced, disciplined style of play made him a fixture in the lineup every weekend, and he was the first player in program history to never miss a game over the course of four years.

The center wrapped up his collegiate career with 51 goals and 67 assists in 154 appearances for Guy Gadowsky’s squad. Perhaps most impressively, Berger only took 17 minor penalties in four years with the Nittany Lions. He was an alternate captain for the team in 2017-18 before assuming the “C” from James Robinson the following year.

Berger joins a handful of his former college teammates in signing a professional contract this offseason. Cole Hults and Evan Barratt both signed entry-level deals with the Los Angeles Kings and Chicago Blackhawks, respectively, as draft picks of those organizations, and three others signed with North American teams as undrafted free agents. Brandon Biro, Nate Sucese, and Liam Folkes are headed to the Buffalo Sabres, Arizona Coyotes, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, respectively.

Fellow senior forward Blake Gober also signed a professional contract with Meudon Hockey Club in France last week.

