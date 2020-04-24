Overheard On Twitter: Yetur Gross-Matos & KJ Hamler Drafted In Second Round

Penn State football defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos became the first Nittany Lion selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Carolina Panthers took him with the No. 38 overall pick on Friday night.

Just eight picks later, wide receiver KJ Hamler joined his former teammate in the NFL as the Denver Broncos selected him with the No. 46 overall pick.

Despite the fact that Roger Goodell didn’t exactly nail the pronunciation of “Gross-Matos,” it was clearly a special moment for the athletic defender.

The moment Yetur Gross-Matos became a Carolina Panther pic.twitter.com/fEfKXZF43m — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 24, 2020

Hey Mr. Commissioner, here’s a quick tutorial on how to pronounce the newest member of the Carolina Panthers’ name.

Anyway, it’s safe to say the Penn State Twitter world was ecstatic to see Gross-Matos move on to the next level of his football career, including several of his teammates.

YESSSIR!!! Proud of you brotha!! @__lobo99 — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) April 24, 2020

Yeeeee!!! Let’s go!!!!!!! I’m so happy for my brother man!!!! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 24, 2020

Gross-Matos’ former head coach James Franklin also made sure to congratulate his star defensive end.

Incredibly proud of Yetur & excited for his family! Carolina is getting a special young man! — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 24, 2020

Shaka Toney will now be considered the leader of Penn State’s defensive end group if 2020. He made sure to shoutout his fellow Wild Dog with a quick throwback from the Cotton Bowl on Friday night.

@__lobo99 @JourneyBrown6 words can’t explain how happy I am man. I could thug cry right now. pic.twitter.com/kDwsFWeYmr — Shaka Toney (@SackA_Toney) April 24, 2020

He didn’t have a video, but we think Antonio Shelton summed up the excitement of the draft pick pretty well.

YES SIR — Antonio (@_thegroovyone) April 24, 2020

Penn State fans certainly got used to seeing dominant defensive play from Gross-Matos during his college career. Here’s a quick taste of what Panthers fans will see once football starts again.

The Panthers defensive front adding Yetur Gross-Matos is downright gross. You've already got Derrick Brown and Brian Burns, and now you add YGM?



It's a good thing Tom Brady gets the ball out in 2 seconds, because he won't have much more than that to work with.



Check this out. pic.twitter.com/c1iVG67T1h — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 24, 2020

Overall, Nittany Nation couldn’t be happier to see Gross-Matos enter the NFL.

Sooooo happy and excited for this awesome player!!! — Sheila (@sheilamccyoung) April 25, 2020

Couldn’t be more excited for this guy!!!! The @Panthers got one of the best! pic.twitter.com/6ahGrB9Qb6 — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) April 24, 2020

The congratulations kept rolling in for KJ Hamler just a few minutes later when the speedy wide receiver was drafted.

Fellow Nittany Lions made sure to shoutout the fan-favorite Hamler when he heard his name called on Friday night.

KJ AND Jeudy???? — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) April 25, 2020

Our thoughts exactly, Aeneas.

KJ Hamler teaming up with Jerry Jeudy on the @Broncos next season pic.twitter.com/506E7mm2YF — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

There go that man kj let’s go!!!! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) April 25, 2020

Even though he’s losing his favorite target, Sean Clifford couldn’t be happier for his brother.

Y’all don’t understand how happy I am right now !!!! LFG!!! @Kj_hamler — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) April 25, 2020

For those of you keeping track at home, that is in fact two Penn Staters taken in the second round so far. Jordan Stout was quick to remind us on that one.

KJ!!!!!!!! That’s 2!!!! Proud of you brodie @Kj_hamler — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) April 25, 2020

Saquon Barkley knows a little something about the NFL Draft. The former No. 2 overall pick shouted out his old teammate with Hamler’s famous catchphrase.

HEY SUGGGAAAA @Kj_hamler proud of you brudda — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 25, 2020

Clifford and Hamler were a fun duo, but you can’t forget about Trace McSorley either, folks.

Big play waiting to happen! @Kj_hamler I see ya bro — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) April 25, 2020

Hamler in the navy blue and orange? Not too shabby.

Your first look at KJ Hamler in a Broncos uniform https://t.co/5ZAOWvJCV2 — Onward State (@OnwardState) April 25, 2020

Last but certainly not least, James Franklin had to give a shoutout to one of his favorite game-changers at Penn State.

Congratulations KJ! Going to miss your electric personality & playmaking ability! But most of all, I am going to miss your parents' rap videos! — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 25, 2020

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Yetur Gross-Matos Drafted No. 38 Overall By Carolina Panthers Gross-Matos now becomes the highest drafted Nittany Lion defensive lineman since Jared Odrick in 2010.