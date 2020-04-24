Overheard On Twitter: Yetur Gross-Matos & KJ Hamler Drafted In Second Round
Penn State football defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos became the first Nittany Lion selected in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Carolina Panthers took him with the No. 38 overall pick on Friday night.
Just eight picks later, wide receiver KJ Hamler joined his former teammate in the NFL as the Denver Broncos selected him with the No. 46 overall pick.
Despite the fact that Roger Goodell didn’t exactly nail the pronunciation of “Gross-Matos,” it was clearly a special moment for the athletic defender.
Hey Mr. Commissioner, here’s a quick tutorial on how to pronounce the newest member of the Carolina Panthers’ name.
Anyway, it’s safe to say the Penn State Twitter world was ecstatic to see Gross-Matos move on to the next level of his football career, including several of his teammates.
Gross-Matos’ former head coach James Franklin also made sure to congratulate his star defensive end.
Shaka Toney will now be considered the leader of Penn State’s defensive end group if 2020. He made sure to shoutout his fellow Wild Dog with a quick throwback from the Cotton Bowl on Friday night.
He didn’t have a video, but we think Antonio Shelton summed up the excitement of the draft pick pretty well.
Penn State fans certainly got used to seeing dominant defensive play from Gross-Matos during his college career. Here’s a quick taste of what Panthers fans will see once football starts again.
Overall, Nittany Nation couldn’t be happier to see Gross-Matos enter the NFL.
The congratulations kept rolling in for KJ Hamler just a few minutes later when the speedy wide receiver was drafted.
Fellow Nittany Lions made sure to shoutout the fan-favorite Hamler when he heard his name called on Friday night.
Our thoughts exactly, Aeneas.
Even though he’s losing his favorite target, Sean Clifford couldn’t be happier for his brother.
For those of you keeping track at home, that is in fact two Penn Staters taken in the second round so far. Jordan Stout was quick to remind us on that one.
Saquon Barkley knows a little something about the NFL Draft. The former No. 2 overall pick shouted out his old teammate with Hamler’s famous catchphrase.
Clifford and Hamler were a fun duo, but you can’t forget about Trace McSorley either, folks.
Hamler in the navy blue and orange? Not too shabby.
Last but certainly not least, James Franklin had to give a shoutout to one of his favorite game-changers at Penn State.
