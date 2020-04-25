Garrett Taylor Signs With Buffalo Bills As Undrafted Free Agent
Penn State football safety Garrett Taylor signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent shortly following the 2020 NFL Draft.
Taylor didn’t get a whole lot of attention entering this year’s draft, but his productive Penn State career was enough to earn him a spot at the next level. The safety leaves Penn State with 169 career tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and even a sack.
The Nittany Lions elected Taylor as a team captain before his senior season this past fall. He’s played meaningful snaps for Penn State’s defense since his sophomore season in 2017.
The safety was selected as All-Big Ten honorable mention by the conference’s coaches and media after the 2019 season. He recorded a career-high 84 tackles — 4.5 for a loss — an interception, and three pass deflections. Arguably Taylor’s biggest play of the season came when he and Micah Parsons combined to take one to the house against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl.
Before his productive senior campaign, Taylor was also making big plays as a junior. He recorded a career-high three interceptions in 2018, including a big-time pick off of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. that he took the other way for 45 yards. Taylor finished that season with 71 tackles — 2.5 for a loss.
The athletic safety now adds a ton of depth to Buffalo’s secondary and may even be able to add some value on special teams.
Taylor joins fellow Nittany Lions Nick Bowers, Steven Gonzalez, and Juwan Johnson in signing with NFL teams as undrafted free agents.
