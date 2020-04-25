Penn State Football’s Steven Gonzalez Signs With Arizona Cardinals As Undrafted Free Agent

Steven Gonzalez didn’t hear his name called at the 2020 NFL Draft, but he’s set to begin his pro career in Arizona.

He announced that the Arizona Cardinals signed him to a contract shortly after the conclusion of this year’s draft.

Proud, excited, and humbled to announce that I have signed with the @AZCardinals I am excited for the next chapter of my life and I am ready to get to work! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/W0MaTtt1J9 — Steven Gonzalez (@StevenG511) April 25, 2020

Gonzalez was a consistent factor on Penn State’s offensive line throughout his career in Happy Valley. The 6’4″, 341-pound guard started 42 games in three full seasons for the Nittany Lions. In two of those seasons, Penn State finished with a top-five overall rushing attack in the Big Ten.

The big man was recognized as a top offensive lineman in the conference on multiple occasions. Pro Football Focus gave Gonzalez first-team All-Big Ten honors after his sophomore season in 2017, but he racked up even more awards during his final year in the blue and white.

This past fall, Gonzalez was awarded second-team All-Big Ten honors by the media, the conference’s coaches, and the Associated Press, as well as being named third-team All-Big Ten by Pro Football Focus.

Gonzalez is the first known Penn State football alum to sign as an undrafted free agent. Five Nittany Lions from last year’s roster — including Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler — were drafted over the weekend. Additionally, former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens became a seventh-round pick after wrapping up his college career at Mississippi State as a graduate transfer.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]