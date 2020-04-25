Robert Windsor Drafted No. 193 Overall By Indianapolis Colts

Robert Windsor is officially a Colt. Windsor became the second Penn State defensive lineman to hear his name called in the draft on Saturday, after Yetur Gross-Matos was picked up in the second round by the Panthers.

Windsor was a solid presence on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line for all four of his seasons at Penn State, starting 12 games during a breakout junior campaign. Windsor averaged 39 tackles-per-season and 5.5 sacks-per-season as an upperclassmen, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors both his junior and senior year.

The agile 6’4″ lineman finished with 118 total tackles and 14 total sacks in Happy Valley, graduating with two degrees in both telecommunications and media studies. Perhaps his best game at Penn State came during his senior year against Iowa, constantly disrupting the Hawkeye offense and recording six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 2.5 stops for a loss.

Windsor showed off his speed and agility at this year’s NFL Combine, which helps make up for his smaller frame. The 290-pound tackle ran a 4.90 40-yard dash and a 4.44 20-yard shuttle, which ranked him eight among defensive linemen.

Windsor will restrengthen the Colts’ defensive line, providing much needed depth and speed. The agile lineman should be able to compete for a spot on Indianapolis’ 53-man roster.

