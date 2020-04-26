Dan Chisena Signs With Minnesota Vikings As Undrafted Free Agent

Penn State football’s Dan Chisena inked his first professional contract with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night, according to an announcement from the Nittany Lions.

Chisena’s journey from dual-sport stardom to professional football will take him to the Twin Cities.

The wide receiver from Downington, Pennsylvania also competed on Penn State’s track and field squad for three seasons on top of his one year on the football team. Chisena’s top highlight as a Nittany Lion was a 58-yard touchdown reception in the 2019 Blue-White game that was subsequently followed by a surprise scholarship announcement from head coach James Franklin.

During his time on the football team, Chisena wasn’t the highest-producing wide receiver on the roster. However, he was one of the most valuable special teamers on the team and a welcome spark plug with his straight-line speed. Most of Chisena’s on-field involvement throughout the 2019 season came on special teams, and he’d consistently help down Blake Gillikin’s punts and, on occasion, lay the wood on opposing returners.

As far as the stat sheet is concerned, Chisena posted three receptions for 66 yards in 2019. He also recorded four tackles — including a bone-crunching hit on Pitt return man Maurice Ffrench — in Penn State’s 17-10 win over the Panthers at Beaver Stadium.

Chisena joins a handful of his old teammates — including Gillikin, linebacker Jan Johnson, and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez — in signing a contract as an undrafted free agent. Five Penn State football players were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft along with Tommy Stevens, the former Nittany Lion quarterback who transferred to Mississippi State for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino