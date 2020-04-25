Jan Johnson Signs With Houston Texans As Undrafted Free Agent
Welcome to the National Football League, Jan Johnson.
While he wasn’t taken during this weekend’s draft, Johnson signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent Saturday night. He follows fellow Nittany Lion John Reid to Houston, who was taken by former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien in the fourth round.
A former Penn State football
walk-on run-on, Johnson was a model of grit during his time as a Nittany Lion. He arrived in Happy Valley as a wrestler, but soon switched paths and worked his way up to becoming a key linebacker and co-captain of the 2019 football team.
Johnson began to add value on the defense as sophomore in 2017, and started a total of 26 games during the 2018 and 2019 season. The Mohnton, Pennsylvania native leaves Penn State with 150 total tackles — seven for a loss — 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.
One of Johnston’s two career interceptions came against Maryland in 2019. It was lauded as an incredibly athletic play and helped spark a 59-0 victory for Penn State over the Terps.
While he wasn’t a very highly-ranked linebacker in this year’s draft pool, more big-time plays like that could very well be in Johnson’s future at the professional level. He joins a Texans linebacker unit that includes Whitney Mercilus and Benardrick McKinney, among others.
Nittany Lions Steven Gonzalez, Nick Bowers, and Garrett Taylor have all managed to sign contracts as undrafted free agents as well.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
John Reid Drafted No. 141 Overall By Houston Texans
John Reid was picked by the Texans on Saturday afternoon.
Cam Brown Drafted No. 183 Overall By New York Giants
Brown is the first Penn State linebacker to be selected in the NFL Draft since Michael Mauti and Gerald Hodges in 2013.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments