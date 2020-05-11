Former College Ave. Taco Bell Receives Yallah Taco Makeover

Yallah Taco took a major step toward opening in the location of the former College Ave. Taco Bell this week when it added a fresh coat of paint to the building’s exterior.

The facade now features Yallah’s trademark neon blue, yellow, and pink hues, very similar to that of its current taco stand in McAllister Alley. Previously, the building’s exterior was colored in various shades of beige and orange.

Despite the new paint job, no new information on the restaurant’s status is currently available other than it’s “coming soon,” according to the banner out front. Earlier this spring, owner Hitham Hiyajneh said he hoped to open the shop by “August 1 or July 1” but knows the coronavirus pandemic may affect plans.

The new College Ave. location will allow Yallah to expand its services in a number of ways. The restaurant will begin serving breakfast and lunch, in addition to its signature tacos and burritos, once it opens. It’ll also remain open until 3 a.m. According to Hiyajneh, Yallah’s new location will also begin serving “platters and more authentic Mexican food.”

“College Ave. gives us a whole different exposure,” Hiyajney said in April. “The space over there is way better in the sense that there’s more room and we can make a lot more food.”

Back in February, Taco Bell infamously closed its doors, prompting an unprecedented student-led vigil. The ceremony garnered the attention of Twitter users across the country and even made its way onto that week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

