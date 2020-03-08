SNL ‘Weekend Update’ Features Penn State Students’ Taco Bell Vigil

As if trending nationally on Twitter and receiving free Grubhub delivery courtesy of Rece Davis wasn’t enough, Penn State students reached the pinnacle of ruling pop culture this weekend when “Saturday Night Live” shouted out their Taco Bell vigil.

The show’s weekly “Weekend Update” sketch included a bit about how students at Penn State organized a candlelight vigil for a recently closed Taco Bell. On Sunday, March 1, dozens of students gathered outside the Taco Bell on College Ave. to light candles, sing, and pay their respects to the now-closed business.

“After you eat Taco Bell, it never hurts to light a candle,” host Colin Jost said during a Weekend Update that placed a strong focus on the coronavirus.

SNL is the latest big name to highlight students’ strange, yet impressive display. In addition to the free Grubhub delivery from Taco Bell, song writer and producer Finneas tweeted about the vigil, saying he was claiming Penn State as his alma mater from now on.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State Wrestling Sends Five To Big Ten Championships Finals After a strong start to the Big Ten Championships, Penn State wrestling carried its momentum through the semifinals on Saturday night.