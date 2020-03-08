SNL ‘Weekend Update’ Features Penn State Students’ Taco Bell Vigil
As if trending nationally on Twitter and receiving free Grubhub delivery courtesy of Rece Davis wasn’t enough, Penn State students reached the pinnacle of ruling pop culture this weekend when “Saturday Night Live” shouted out their Taco Bell vigil.
The show’s weekly “Weekend Update” sketch included a bit about how students at Penn State organized a candlelight vigil for a recently closed Taco Bell. On Sunday, March 1, dozens of students gathered outside the Taco Bell on College Ave. to light candles, sing, and pay their respects to the now-closed business.
“After you eat Taco Bell, it never hurts to light a candle,” host Colin Jost said during a Weekend Update that placed a strong focus on the coronavirus.
SNL is the latest big name to highlight students’ strange, yet impressive display. In addition to the free Grubhub delivery from Taco Bell, song writer and producer Finneas tweeted about the vigil, saying he was claiming Penn State as his alma mater from now on.
