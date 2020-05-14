Penn State Cancels, Postpones Nonessential Events & Meetings Through June 30

Penn State has extended its cancellation or postponement of non-essential events and meetings through June 30, the university announced Thursday morning.

“In the interest of the health and safety of staff and participants, Penn State is canceling, rescheduling or moving to virtual delivery all nonessential events and meetings through at least June 30,” Penn State said in a statement.

The policy applies to events including meetings, summer camps, youth programs, and any and all gatherings on Penn State’s campus. Previously, the measure extended through June 19 before the updated continuation Thursday.

Any essential in-person meetings or events need to consist of fewer than 10 attendees and must uphold proper social distancing practices, such as standing 6 feet apart from each other. For the approval of events expected to have more than 10 attendees, hosts are encouraged to email Penn State Provost Nick Jones.

Penn State’s coronavirus task forces will continue monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and determine “at a later date” if events can be held in person after June 30.

“The decision will be in alignment with orders and guidance from government and public health authorities and there likely will not be a one-size-fits all approach, depending on how the situation evolves,” Penn State said in a statement. “The task group will likely consider a variety of factors for individual events, including the type of event, where the event will take place, and who is attending the event.”

Earlier this spring, Penn State moved summer session courses online and said it would announce plans for the fall semester by June 15 at the latest. Additionally, the Big Ten suspended all team activities through June 1.

