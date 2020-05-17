THON 2021 Scheduled For February 19-21
THON 2021 will take over the Bryce Jordan Center from Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21, the organization announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
THON 2021 will be the second event to operate under THON’s new guidelines that no longer permit fundraising that requires travel outside of State College. However, those restrictions didn’t stop volunteers from raising $11,696,942.38 — a jump of nearly $1 million from 2019’s total — during THON 2020 back in February.
This announcement is perhaps the most important statement related to THON 2021 since Executive Director Katie Solomon and her executive committee members were announced earlier this spring
We dance in 278, Penn State!
