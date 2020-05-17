PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

THON 2021 Scheduled For February 19-21

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
5/17/20 5:06 pm

THON 2021 will take over the Bryce Jordan Center from Friday, February 19 to Sunday, February 21, the organization announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

THON 2021 will be the second event to operate under THON’s new guidelines that no longer permit fundraising that requires travel outside of State College. However, those restrictions didn’t stop volunteers from raising $11,696,942.38 — a jump of nearly $1 million from 2019’s total — during THON 2020 back in February.

This announcement is perhaps the most important statement related to THON 2021 since Executive Director Katie Solomon and her executive committee members were announced earlier this spring

We dance in 278, Penn State!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity Suspended For Two Years

The suspension comes in response to an unregistered social held on January 30 that “potentially endangered students” and involved drug and alcohol violations.

Penn State Releases ‘Potential Return To Campus’ Survey

UPUA Issues Statement Urging Department Of Education To ‘Revisit’ Title IX Regulations

Penn State History Lessons: The Spanish Flu & The 1918 Academic Year

Ever wondered what life at Penn State was like the last time it experienced a global pandemic?

Penn State Releases ‘Potential Return To Campus’ Survey

“Your thoughts and opinions will help Penn State officials make key decisions on if, when and how to reopen our campus.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend