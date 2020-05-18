Micah Parsons Selected To All-Pro Football Focus 2020 Team

The preseason hype only continues to grow for Micah Parsons.

Penn State football’s star linebacker was named to Pro Football Focus’ “Top Returning Players In College Football” team for the 2020 season. The team was released on Twitter on Monday night.

College football's All-PFF team for 2020 pic.twitter.com/yMSK4HRGkN — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 18, 2020

Parsons received a 91.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus to close out the 2019 season. This isn’t the first time he was recognized by the football analysis website, as it named him a first-team All-American this past December. That recognition came after Parsons recorded 109 total tackles in 2019 — including 14 for a loss — four forced fumbles, and five sacks.

The Harrisburg native only gained more attention after a dominant performance in Penn State’s 53-39 victory in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Parsons racked up 14 total tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumble’s en route to being named the game’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

The Nittany Lion was joined by just three other Big Ten players on Pro Football Focus’ team, including Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis, and Wisconsin offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen. The only other linebacker named to the team was Missouri’s Nick Bolton.

Parsons is already regarded as one of the top linebackers in the nation, and his recognition on this team only strengthens his resume. After just two seasons played, the linebacker has 192 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and is tied for seventh all-time at Penn State with six forced fumbles. His successful career is expected to continue into his junior season, and he’s considered by many to be a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author