PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Micah Parsons Selected To All-Pro Football Focus 2020 Team

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Will Pegler
5/18/20 7:43 pm

The preseason hype only continues to grow for Micah Parsons.

Penn State football’s star linebacker was named to Pro Football Focus’ “Top Returning Players In College Football” team for the 2020 season. The team was released on Twitter on Monday night.

Parsons received a 91.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus to close out the 2019 season. This isn’t the first time he was recognized by the football analysis website, as it named him a first-team All-American this past December. That recognition came after Parsons recorded 109 total tackles in 2019 — including 14 for a loss — four forced fumbles, and five sacks.

The Harrisburg native only gained more attention after a dominant performance in Penn State’s 53-39 victory in the Cotton Bowl Classic. Parsons racked up 14 total tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumble’s en route to being named the game’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

The Nittany Lion was joined by just three other Big Ten players on Pro Football Focus’ team, including Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis, and Wisconsin offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen. The only other linebacker named to the team was Missouri’s Nick Bolton.

Parsons is already regarded as one of the top linebackers in the nation, and his recognition on this team only strengthens his resume. After just two seasons played, the linebacker has 192 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and is tied for seventh all-time at Penn State with six forced fumbles. His successful career is expected to continue into his junior season, and he’s considered by many to be a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

THON 2021 Scheduled For February 19-21

We dance in 278!

Staff Picks: Motivational Penn State Quotes We Want Displayed Outside The BJC

We could all use a little motivation from famous Penn Staters these days.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend