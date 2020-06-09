State College Frutta Bowls Appears To Be Closed

The Frutta Bowls location on Beaver Ave. appears to have closed its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The location is no longer listed on Frutta Bowls’ official website and its GrubHub and DoorDash pages are no longer functional. Additionally, Frutta Bowls’ phone number, (814)-308-8450, has been disconnected and forwards calls to an automatic voicemail system.

Frutta Bowls didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on its reported closing.

The chain opened in State College in March 2019 at 262 E. Beaver Ave. It served a variety of health food dishes including fruit acai, pitaya, and kale bowls as well as toast, hot oatmeal, and smoothies.

Frutta Bowls is the latest borough establishment to close its doors amid the pandemic. Earlier this spring, Brothers Pizza and Sadie’s Waffles each announced their closures.

With Frutta Bowls likely off the board, State College residents can still head to other similar locations such as Playa Bowls or Roots Natural Kitchen to get their health food fix.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

