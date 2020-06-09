State College Frutta Bowls Appears To Be Closed
The Frutta Bowls location on Beaver Ave. appears to have closed its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The location is no longer listed on Frutta Bowls’ official website and its GrubHub and DoorDash pages are no longer functional. Additionally, Frutta Bowls’ phone number, (814)-308-8450, has been disconnected and forwards calls to an automatic voicemail system.
Frutta Bowls didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on its reported closing.
The chain opened in State College in March 2019 at 262 E. Beaver Ave. It served a variety of health food dishes including fruit acai, pitaya, and kale bowls as well as toast, hot oatmeal, and smoothies.
Frutta Bowls is the latest borough establishment to close its doors amid the pandemic. Earlier this spring, Brothers Pizza and Sadie’s Waffles each announced their closures.
With Frutta Bowls likely off the board, State College residents can still head to other similar locations such as Playa Bowls or Roots Natural Kitchen to get their health food fix.
We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
A Conversation With Penn State Social Justice Professor Ashley Patterson
We sat down with Patterson to discuss current events, her own experiences, and what needs to happen to address racial inequality.
Penn State Love Stories: One Fateful Party
One fateful party was all it took to bring two Penn Staters together for happy ever after.
Send this to a friend
Comments