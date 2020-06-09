PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

State College Frutta Bowls Appears To Be Closed

Steve Connelly | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
6/9/20 11:00 am

The Frutta Bowls location on Beaver Ave. appears to have closed its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The location is no longer listed on Frutta Bowls’ official website and its GrubHub and DoorDash pages are no longer functional. Additionally, Frutta Bowls’ phone number, (814)-308-8450, has been disconnected and forwards calls to an automatic voicemail system.

Frutta Bowls didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on its reported closing.

The chain opened in State College in March 2019 at 262 E. Beaver Ave. It served a variety of health food dishes including fruit acai, pitaya, and kale bowls as well as toast, hot oatmeal, and smoothies.

Frutta Bowls is the latest borough establishment to close its doors amid the pandemic. Earlier this spring, Brothers Pizza and Sadie’s Waffles each announced their closures.

With Frutta Bowls likely off the board, State College residents can still head to other similar locations such as Playa Bowls or Roots Natural Kitchen to get their health food fix.

We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

UPUA, Black Caucus, Penn State NAACP Call For Change To University’s Code Of Conduct

“The use of racist and dangerous behavior fosters an unsafe environment for marginalized communities at Penn State, and it should not be simply condemned.”

Penn State Cancels Fall Study Abroad Trips

Penn State Makes SAT, ACT Scores Optional For Summer, Fall 2021 Admissions

A Conversation With Penn State Social Justice Professor Ashley Patterson

We sat down with Patterson to discuss current events, her own experiences, and what needs to happen to address racial inequality.

Penn State Love Stories: One Fateful Party

One fateful party was all it took to bring two Penn Staters together for happy ever after.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend