Penn State Athletics Continues Phased Return With Soccer, Volleyball Student-Athletes

Penn State Athletics will continue its phased return to campus on Monday, June 29, when it brings both men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball student-athletes back to Happy Valley.

Once they’re back on campus, student-athletes will take part in small-group workouts that comply with public health guidelines. Additionally, they’ll be monitored and tested for the coronavirus when necessary. To date, the university hasn’t announced any positive cases among its student-athletes.

The university has also implemented several safety protocols, including mandatory temperature checks and facility sanitation, to keep players and coaches safe.

Penn State’s phased return began earlier this month when 75 football student-athletes came back to campus. Last weekend, the university announced it would return additional football student-athletes, as well as men’s and women’s basketball players, on June 22.

Earlier this summer, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow collegiate programs to take part in voluntary workouts. It also approved a six-week college football preseason program that will allow teams to begin mandatory workouts in July.

Additionally, the NCAA approved plans to allow men’s and women’s basketball teams to begin organized practices and training sessions next month. To date, it hasn’t released guidance for other sports, including volleyball and soccer.

Until plans kick off, student-athletes will take part in voluntary workouts for the remainder of the month. Penn State Athletics stated workouts will be limited to groups no larger than 20 people and supervised by sports medicine staffs.

