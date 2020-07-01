PSU news by
Sandy Barbour: Season Ticket Holders Likely Only Fans Allowed In Beaver Stadium This Fall

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Will Pegler
7/1/20 3:20 pm

Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour met with media via Zoom on Wednesday to discuss a number of topics surrounding fall sports, namely football.

While Barbour had some positive news in that 102 student-athletes have been tested for the coronavirus as of June 30 and none of have been positive, she also fielded questions about what Beaver Stadium will look like in a few months.

Barbour acknowledged that if there’s a football season, Beaver Stadium will not be at full capacity. She also explained, due to there being a roughly 95% renewal rate of season tickets, the only fans in the stadium will likely be season ticket holders.

“Without a season ticket, no matter what our capacity is, you’re probably not coming to a Penn State game this year,” Barbour said. “I appreciate our fans and their fanaticism for Penn State football, and we hope to be able to reward them with a safe and healthy opportunity to come and watch [games] this year.”

Barbour added that she doesn’t believe a “full-house scenario” for Beaver Stadium this season is in the cards. She mentioned that multiple plans are being considered in which as many season ticket holders are being accommodated as possible.

Penn State Athletics officially delayed the annual student football ticket sale on June 23. An announcement on those tickets won’t come until “final decisions” regarding the season are made.

While Penn State football is one of many programs around the country that slowly began workouts in June, President Eric Barron explained during his town hall last week that thousands of fans in Beaver Stadium could create a “super-spreader event.”

Even if fans aren’t allowed in stadiums at all this fall, the prospect of a college football season starting on time remains undecided. As for a delayed start or even a “spring season,” Barbour explained that the “proximity” of that season’s end to fall 2021 and the loss of spring ball would be a serious issue.

With those problems in mind, though, she didn’t disregard the idea of a shortened season.

“In the category of ‘something is better than nothing,’ that may not be a problem at all,” Barbour said. “I think probably the biggest concern is the wear and tear on the bodies of our students, and the proximity of a spring season to a fall season.”

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a junior majoring in digital and print journalism and is an associate editor for Onward State. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

